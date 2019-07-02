|
|
Shirley J. Mettille Robertson
Des Moines - Shirley J. Mettille Robertson died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at Highland Park Christian Church on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Family will greet guests beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Shirley was the daughter of George and Vesta Goudie and was born and raised in Bedford, Iowa. After graduating from Bedford High School, Shirley moved to Des Moines and enrolled at The Iowa School of Beauty. She worked as a beautician for several years. Shirley married Joe Mettille in 1957. They were married 44 years before Joe's death in 2000. Shirley worked for Maurice's women's apparel store for 26 years before retiring. In 2002, Shirley married Reverend Jim Robertson. They were married for two years until his death in 2004.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Mike (Vicki) Mettille, Des Moines and Craig (JoEllen), Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Lindsay Mettille, Drew Mettille and Brooke Mettille, all of Des Moines; and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by three step children, Gwen (Dave) Oeth, Rochester, MN, Curt (Marty) Robertson, Greenville, WI, and Craig (Laura) Robertson, Ankeny, IA; eight step grandchildren; brother, Dean (Ann) Goudie, Bedford; sisters, Beverly Burroughs, Cedar Rapids, Imogene Goudie, Grimes, Pat (Ted) Cummins, Des Moines, Sandra (Allen) Campbell, Arvada, CO, and Virginia (Doug) Larsen, Polk City; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was a member of Highland Park Christian Church where she was a deaconess and deacon. She loved her church and enjoyed helping with funeral luncheons and assisting her husband, Jim, in his pastoral duties. She loved to travel, have lunch with her sisters, watching her grandson play baseball and just being with her grandchildren. In her earlier years with Joe, she enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Beech Lake. She simply enjoyed being around people. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. After marrying Jim, she grew to love his family as much as her own. She will always be remembered by her strong faith, her generosity and her kindness to others. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Highland Park Christian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 2, 2019