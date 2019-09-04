Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Resources
Shirley J. Phillips


1937 - 2019
Shirley J. Phillips Obituary
Shirley J. Phillips

West Des Moines - Shirley Jean Phillips, age 82, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Shirley was born July 10, 1937 in Harrison, Arkansas. She was a devout Catholic and loved Christmas and collecting Santa Claus figurines. She will be lovingly remembered as being the neighborhood mom. She enjoyed working as an usher at the Civic Center and was an avid pet advocate.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John; children, Marjorie Anderson, Diana (Ken) Hartzer, Janice (Joseph) Keller, Gary (Tobie) Anderson, John (Samantha) Phillips, and Alyson (Jeff) Harrison; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many dear friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Coy Dowd; son, Richard Copeland; and granddaughter, Shawna Anderson.

Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines on Friday, September 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Ridgedale Cemetery in Johnston, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in loving memory of Shirley. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
