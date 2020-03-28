|
|
Shirley J. Simonson
Des Moines - Shirley J. Simonson, 65, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was born February 11, 1955, to LeRoy and Melva Kaufman.
Shirley's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and beloved dog Bennie. Most recently she enjoyed working at Wal-Mart in Ankeny where she created special relationships with her coworkers and customers.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Greg; sons, Matt (Jeni) Simonson and Brian (Krystal) Simonson; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brogan, Bowen, Kara and Karson; as well as other loving family and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Melva.
Private family services will be held at Hamilton's with burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to current world conditions.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020