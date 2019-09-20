Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
View Map
Shirley L. Allen


1929 - 2019
Shirley L. Allen

Urbandale - Shirley Lee Allen, 90, Urbandale, Iowa, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines, with her sons at her side. Born January 16, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa to Max D. Griffiths & Hazel Anice Parker Griffiths Daniels. She was a graduate of East High School and kept in touch with all her friends up until her death.

Survivors include sons, Edward James Allen & Barbara, and Mark William Allen, grandchildren, Brent, Matthew, Abbe, Eric, and David, great grandchildren, Madison, Ione, Ace, Ben, Elyn, Emmilee, Harrison, and Ivy, sisters, Janet Harmon, Pat VanCleave & Bob, and Gwen Thomas & Dave Griffiths.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband William Harold Allen in 2001, daughter Cathy Anice Allen in 1966, sister, Katy Doolittle, and brother, Lyle Griffiths.

Shirley was SUPER MOM. No doubt, having two boys and a daughter to raise made that a good super power. She was an exemplary wife, homemaker and mother to many. She loved to bowl, line dance, pick up sticks in her yard, and TALK. Did we say TALK, according to family sources. A Watcher - Mother would also describe Shirley, she loved, looked after, and cared for her family - a full time caregiver.

Her final notes to Ed & Mark: "Remember, I'll still be talking, somewhere! And kids, I'll be sitting on your shoulder to remind you what not to do, and watching over you."

A funeral service will be 11am, Monday, September 23, 2019, Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines, Iowa 50265. The family will greet friends at Dunn', Sunday from 4 to 6pm.

Memorials may be directed to Variety -The Children's Charity, Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 20, 2019
