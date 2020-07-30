Shirley L. AndersonAnkeny - Shirley L. Anderson, Ed.D., 72, passed away on July 15, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center. She was born November 17, 1947, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Sioux Valley Hospital to Dale and Frances Anderson. Shirley was confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.Shirley graduated from Washington High School at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In 1969 Shirley graduated from South Dakota State University Brookings, South Dakota, with a Bachelor of Science degree. She majored in Physical Education. During her senior year she was a state gymnast champion.In 1973, she received her Master of Arts in Educational Psychology from the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls, Iowa, and became a Nationally Certified School Psychologist. She worked as a teacher/coach at Cedar Falls, Iowa. In 1987-1991 she was a school psychologist for Northern Trails Area Education Agency, and worked out of the Charles City office. For eight years she was a school psychologist at Waterloo Community schools, Waterloo, Iowa.In 2000, to further her education at the University of Northern Iowa Shirley received her Doctorate of Education in counseling. She now was also a Nationally Certified School Counselor.For two years (1991-2001) Shirley spent time as a school psychologist at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. She then worked for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Bitburg, Germany, from 2001 to 2011.Shirley is survived by her sister, Daleanne Anderson, Ph.D, and brother Steven Donald Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, A. Dale Anderson and Frances Moore Anderson.With great appreciation for the care of German Shepherd (Dasani) at ISU College of Veterinary Medicine, Shirley created the German Shepherd Dog Memorial Endowed Fund for support of Small Animal Dermatology. Memorials to support this fund can be sent to the Iowa State Foundation, 2505 University Boulevard, Ames, Iowa 50010-2230. According to her wishes no formal services will be held.