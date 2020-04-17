Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Louise Barton


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Louise Barton Obituary
Shirley Louise Barton

Ankeny - Shirley Louise Barton, 75, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines from complications of the Coronavirus. Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Shirley was born August 1, 1944, in Creston, IA, to Charles and Lois (Hubatka) Ritter. She was raised in Grimes and Granger and graduated from Granger High School. Shirley worked at National Travelers Insurance and later for Iowa State University, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross stitch, and needlepoint. Shirley loved dogs and horses and going to stock car races.

Shirley is survived by her siblings, Patrick (Gail) Ritter of Granger, IA and Barbara (Kent) Thompson of Slater, IA; and her nephews and nieces, Kevin Thompson, Kim (Steve) Kozajda, Lisa (Tony) Gabriel, and Dustin (McKinlee) Ritter. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger. Online condolences will be welcomed at:

IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -