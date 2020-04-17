|
Shirley Louise Barton
Ankeny - Shirley Louise Barton, 75, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines from complications of the Coronavirus. Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Shirley was born August 1, 1944, in Creston, IA, to Charles and Lois (Hubatka) Ritter. She was raised in Grimes and Granger and graduated from Granger High School. Shirley worked at National Travelers Insurance and later for Iowa State University, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross stitch, and needlepoint. Shirley loved dogs and horses and going to stock car races.
Shirley is survived by her siblings, Patrick (Gail) Ritter of Granger, IA and Barbara (Kent) Thompson of Slater, IA; and her nephews and nieces, Kevin Thompson, Kim (Steve) Kozajda, Lisa (Tony) Gabriel, and Dustin (McKinlee) Ritter. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger. Online condolences will be welcomed at:
IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020