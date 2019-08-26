|
|
Shirley Lowe
Des Moines - Shirley Lowe, 90, passed away August 23, 2019 at Unity Point Iowa Methodist.
Shirley was born December 29, 1928 in Madison County, Iowa to Edmund and Millie (Brady) Harrell.
She married Bill Lowe on October 6, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa
Shirley retired from the State of Iowa in vital statistics.
She was a true sports fan and especially loved the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Heidi) Lowe and Barry Lowe; and her fur baby, Macy
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; brothers, Paul and Robert Harrell; and sisters, Margaret Eckardt, and Maxine Smith.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Shirley will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in memory of Shirley.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 26, 2019