Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Covenant Christian Church
2700 72nd Street
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Covenant Christian Church
2700 72nd Street
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lyst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Sharon) Lyst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley (Sharon) Lyst Obituary
Shirley (Sharon) Lyst

Urbandale, formerly of Guthrie Center - Shirley (Sharon) Lyst passed away on January 13, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 4 to 6 pm at the Covenant Christian Church, 2700 72nd Street, Urbandale. Her funeral will be held on Friday at 11 am, also at the church. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Patricia Herman (Cliff) of Lincoln, NE; sons, Charles E. Lyst and Robert G. (Nancy) Lyst, of Urbandale; her brother, Roscoe M. Sharon (Ilo) of Council Bluffs; three grandchildren, James De Voogd (Joy) of Lincoln, NE, Nancy Herman of Raymond, NE, and Jennifer Pope (Craig) of Urbandale; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the church or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -