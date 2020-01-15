|
|
Shirley (Sharon) Lyst
Urbandale, formerly of Guthrie Center - Shirley (Sharon) Lyst passed away on January 13, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 4 to 6 pm at the Covenant Christian Church, 2700 72nd Street, Urbandale. Her funeral will be held on Friday at 11 am, also at the church. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Patricia Herman (Cliff) of Lincoln, NE; sons, Charles E. Lyst and Robert G. (Nancy) Lyst, of Urbandale; her brother, Roscoe M. Sharon (Ilo) of Council Bluffs; three grandchildren, James De Voogd (Joy) of Lincoln, NE, Nancy Herman of Raymond, NE, and Jennifer Pope (Craig) of Urbandale; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the church or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020