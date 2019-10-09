|
|
Shirley M. Lester
Indianola - Shirley Marian Vaughan Lester died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from breast cancer. Private burial of the cremains will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.
Shirley was born on June 28, 1945 in Waco, Texas to Oakley and Polly Cooper Vaughan. She moved to Richmond, Virginia and grew up in Bon Air, Virginia. Shirley graduated from Hugenot High School and Stratford College. She attended Mary Washington College and received her Child Associate Degree from Iowa State University. In 1967, she married Robert Lester. Shirley worked for Drake Head Start for sixteen years. She was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church serving on the Board of Elders and Deacons, Simpson Guild, and P.E.O. Chapter BP. She enjoyed reading, watching IPTV, knitting, traveling, hiking and spending winters at her home in Arizona.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; sons, David (Amalia) of Decorah, Matthew (Tesse) of Indianola, and Michael (Juanita) of Edgerton, Missouri; five grandsons; two step-granddaughters; and a brother, Byron (Candice) of Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life and Reception at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Indianola on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Trinity Presbyterian Church or John Stoddard Cancer Center. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019