Shirley M. Mease
Waukee - Shirley M. Mease, 82, passed away April 7, 2019 in Waukee, Iowa. A joint memorial service for Shirley and her husband, Cecil who passed away February 8, 2019, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Windsor Heights Lutheran Church, where she was a long time member. Interment will be held in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas at a later date.
Shirley was born April 25, 1936 to parents, Arthur and Viola (Tucke) Dittberner in Sheffield, Iowa. She graduated from Sheffield High School and Hamilton College in Mason City. On May 19, 1957 she was united in marriage to Cecil W. Mease and made their home in Des Moines. They had two sons, Jim and Tom.
Shirley worked as a secretary for Standard Oil in Des Moines and Windsor Heights Lutheran Church, for many years. She enjoyed bowling in two leagues at Plaza Lanes and playing cards, including playing Canasta for "money." Following retirement Shirley and Cecil moved to Hot Springs Village, where they were members of Christ Lutheran Church and returned to Iowa in February 2017.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Jim (Betsy) Mease of Colorado and Tom Mease of North Carolina; grandson, Marshall (Staci) Mease of Johnston; great grandsons, Grayson and Kellan and her sister, Doris Eichmeier; sisters-in-law, Lois Jean Query of North Carolina, Fran (Darrell) Bobzin of West Des Moines and Irene (Steve) Clutter of Arkansas as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil; her sister, Virginia Bonjour; brothers-in-law, Alvin Bonjour, Louis Eichmeier, Critz Query; Paul Mease and Robert Mease and sister-in-law, Hazle Mease.
The Mease Family extends its sincere thanks to the staff at Legacy Pointe and UnityPoint Hospice for their care and support.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Windsor Heights Lutheran Church or Christ Lutheran Church in AR. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019