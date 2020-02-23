|
Shirley M. Stetson
West Des Moines - Shirley Mae (Tieman) Stetson passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a bout of pneumonia.
She was born January 4, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, the only child of Hattie and Bill Tieman. They lived a short time in Kansas City, MO and then settled permanently in Des Moines.
Shirley attended Roosevelt High School where she met the love of her life, Roger F. Stetson. She was Roger's biggest supporter when he started his business, Stetson Building Products, while at the same time taking on her most treasured role as Mother to Deborah and Roger T, and then to Shelly and Kevin. She found her passion with Methodist and Blank Children's Hospitals. She volunteered in the NICU, coordinated the surgical center, and was one of the pioneers of the Festival of Trees. She was involved in the Des Moines Symphony Guild, PEO Chapter GA and HD Art Club.
Left to treasure her memory are three children: Deborah Stetson (Stanley Kranovich) of Urbandale; Shelly Cook (Marte) of Clive; Kevin Stetson (Jennifer) of West Des Moines; daughter-in-law, Kim Stetson of Ann Arbor, Ml; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger F. Stetson; and her son Roger T. Stetson.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Unity Point Blank Guild/Blank Children's Hospital, John Stoddard Cancer Center or Taylor House Hospice
If you are able to join us on Saturday, please consider wearing a bright color. Mom considered black to be a "funeral color" and we would like this to be a celebration of her life.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020