Shirley M. Thomas
Dallas Center - Shirley Mae Thomas, 83,passed away on March 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Iles Brandt Chapel, Dallas Center. Funeral services will be 10:30am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, Dallas Center. Interment will be at Brethren Cemetery, Dallas Center.
Shirley was born on July 27, 1936 in Mahaska County, Iowa to parents, Robert and Macel Van Gorp. She grew up on a farm in New Sharon, Iowa where she graduated from high school in 1954. On February 19, 1955 she was united in marriage to John W. Thomas. They had three children, Mike, Roger and Lori. They made their home in Dallas Center, where they have lived since 1959.
Shirley was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as the church treasurer for over 20 years. She was also a member of the United Presbyterian Women and Dallas Center Women Dee Cee's. She was a homemaker and whenever a local company needed temporary office help she would fill in when needed. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, word search and her soap operas One Life to Live and General Hospital. She played the bells at Spurgeon Manor and loved her Cyclone basketball. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her husband, John; children, Mike (Lori) Thomas of Dallas Center and Lori Cirks of Waukee; four grandchildren, JW and Dustin Thomas, Clara and Christian Cirks; brother, Duane (Deb) Van Gorp of Gold Canyon, Arizona and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Roger and a sister, Sheryl Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Spurgeon Manor, both in Dallas Center. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020