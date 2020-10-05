1/1
Shirley Mae Alexander
Shirley Mae Alexander

Norwalk - Graveside services for Shirley Mae Alexander, 88, who passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the Webb Cemetery, rural Norwalk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gail, and grandson Jason Cumings. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Cumings; sons, Greg (Karen) Alexander and Doug (Karen) Alexander; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines or Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
