Shirley Mae (Koeneke) Chapman
Carrollton, TX - Shirley Mae (Koeneke) Chapman, 83, of Carrollton, TX, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Sonoma House in Carrollton, TX.
Shirley was born May 15, 1936 in Greeley, IA, the daughter of Harold and Grace (Binning) Koeneke. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1953.
On August 17, 1957, she was united in marriage to Terence "Terry" Chapman at St. Marks Catholic Church in Edgewood, IA.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with her family with a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved attending NBA games and supporting the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls.
Shirley worked at Urbandale High School in Urbandale, IA for 20 years.
Shirley is survived by her son, Jeff (Diane) Chapman of Phoenix, AZ; her daughter, Joan (Berk) Smith of The Colony, TX; her grandchildren: Stefanie (David) Beckmann of Burr Ridge, IL; Ron (Sarah Ramos) Chapman of Oak Park, IL; Kayla (Matt) Shoemaker of Frisco, TX; and Nick (Nikki) Smith of Dallas, TX; and her great-grandchildren: Benjamin Beckmann, Simon Beckmann, Lydia Beckmann, and Terry Chapman. She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Jill Chapman; her parents, and her brother, Louis Koeneke.
There will not be a service at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions, but we hope you will take a moment to celebrate Shirley in your own way. The family will hold a service at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020