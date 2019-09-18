|
|
Shirley Moore
Johnston - Shirley Ann (Van Langen) Moore of Johnston, Iowa, died at Manor Care in West Des Moines, Iowa on September 16, 2019 after a courageous 3 year fight with cancer.
Shirley was the youngest of four children born to George and Jennie (Klaver) Van Langen on the family farm SE of Kamrar, Iowa. Shirley graduated from Kamrar High School and went on to AIB in Des Moines, Iowa. Shirley married Alan W. Moore in 1958 and they raised three sons in Des Moines and Urbandale. She worked for the Urbandale School District for 17 years before retiring in 1997 to join her husband as snowbirds in Alabama.
Shirley was a 50 plus year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Des Moines, where she served as a Deacon and Elder. She was also a member of Chapter GY of P.E.O. and many social groups with friends. Her interests included hand stitching, baking, and the Chicago Cubs.
Shirley is survived by sons, Matthew (Linda) of Urbandale and Mitchell of Denver, CO; daughter-in-law, Julie Moore of Mitchellville, IA; grandchildren, Josh, Jennie, and Molly (Nick); two great grandchildren and her brother, Alvin Van Langen of Jewell, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jeffrey; her parents; and siblings, Eleanor Britson and Norman Van Langen.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am, Friday, September 20 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019