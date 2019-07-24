|
|
Shirley (Soderstrum) Peterson
West Des Moines - Shirley (Soderstrum) Peterson passed away from this life on July 20, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1926 in Boone, Iowa. She was the daughter of Guy and Sada Soderstrum of rural Boone County. Shirley graduated from Luther High School, where she was the class of 1944 valedictorian, and Iowa State Teachers College (known now as the University of Northern Iowa). She was an elementary school teacher for seven years before she stayed home to raise her three children.
Shirley married Jerry Peterson on August 22, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua Iowa and they shared 70 happy years together. She was the mother of Tom (Tammy) of Urbandale, Iowa, Jean of Ankeny, Iowa, and Scott (Jamie) of Windom, Minnesota, and the grandmother of four grandchildren and two great granddaughters, who were the joy in her life.
Following the birth of her children she was a stay at home mom. Shirley was also a Sunday school and Bible school teacher, a Cub Scout Den Mother, church circle chairwoman, and a community volunteer.
Following her husband's retirement, they moved to West Des Moines and she became a member of the Valley United Methodist Church and the Searches Circle.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Jerry, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; brother, Vern (Alta) of Boone Iowa; sister-in-law, Doris Soderstrum of Waukee, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Gordon Peterson of Boone Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Retta Soderstrum and Ruth Danner, brother-in-law, Dick Danner; brother, Weldon Soderstrum; brother-in-law, Jim Peterson; sisters-in-laws, Georgia Peterson and Jean Peterson.
A memorial services will be held at the Valley United Methodist Church, 4201 Ashworth Rd. in West Des Moines at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at the Hillsdale Cemetery in Madrid Iowa.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Kavanagh Hospice, 900 56th Street, Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019