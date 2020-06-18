Shirley Rae (Spahn) BarbieriDes Moines - Shirley Rae (Spahn) Barbieri, age 88 passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from Covid -19 at Polk City Nursing Home. Shirley had suffered as well from Dementia since 2005.Shirley was born in Los Angeles, CA to John and Gertrude Spahn October 27, 1931. When Shirley turned 13 years she and her mother moved back to Des Moines, Iowa. Shirley graduated from Tech High School 1949. Shirley was united in marriage to Nello S. Barbieri March 24, 1951. Their union welcomed Denise in 1955, born with Downs Syndrome, then Cheryl in 1958, and Renda in 1960. They lived in Beaverdale and then moved to Johnston in 1970. Shirley was a devoted mother and dedicated most of her time volunteering time with Links Associates in developing more group homes for special needs adults. Shirley was on the Johnston Planning & Zoning Board and a member of the Garden Club. The family spent every summer since 1968 at their home at the Lake of the Ozarks, boating, and water skiing. Shirley loved her gardening; antiquing loved her dogs over the years. She loved doting on her only granddaughter Kali Disney.Shirley is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Keith) Barbieri-Taylor, Renda (John) Barbieri-Snyder, granddaughter Kali (Bryan Johnson) Disney, 4 step-grandchildren, along with her 1st great grandson due Nov. 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Denise, mother Gertrude Larsen Spahn, Father John R. Spahn and half-brother John R. Spahn Jr.The family wants to give special thanks to our mother's Sr. Companion "Deborah Daily" for the love and care she gave our mother, and her dear neighbor Margarite Parsons and Skip and Jeff Moore for their long friendship. The family appreciates all Polk City Nursing Home staff and Hospice of the Midwest (Janet) for all their Loving Care.A private family service will be held at Merle Hay Mausoleum where Shirley is interred.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the ARL of Iowa for her love of animals.