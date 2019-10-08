|
Shirley Seiquist Michel
Des Moines - Shirley Seiquist Michel, 88, died peacefully on October 5, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Iles Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 11 at Saint Augustin Catholic Church, 545 42nd St., Des Moines. There will be a private burial service at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Shirley was born on June 5, 1931 in San Diego, California to Arthur and Louise Seiquist. As the daughter of a Navy submariner, her childhood addresses included Panama, Connecticut and California. Shirley attended San Diego State College where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught elementary school in San Diego and later in Des Moines. She considered herself a Californian her whole life, although she loved Iowa too.
Shirley met Ray Michel in San Diego while he was on leave from Korean duty. They were married on December 26, 1954 and began their adventure together. Shirley often said her life's vocation was family, and she and Ray took great joy in raising their four daughters.
Shirley was a voracious reader. She will be missed at the Franklin Avenue Library! She expressed her creativity and love for beauty and color in her own art pieces, including award-winning ceramics, as well as in the warmth of their home. She was a prolific letter writer; her wit was ever present in her storytelling and her observations of life.
Shirley developed dear friendships that spanned decades. She belonged to the Junior League of Des Moines, Wakonda Club, Flex Flyers Investment Club, Proteus Club and Talking Needlepoint. She was generous, smart, funny and always game for adventure. Her Catholic faith and commitment to family were her guiding forces. She cherished life and did not fear death.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jack Seiquist; her sisters-in-law, Janet Fisher and Shirley Hyde; and her grandson, Duncan Jones. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Ray; their four daughters and their families: Corinne and Rod Miller, Nicholas and his wife, Maddie Miller; Jeanne and Craig Jones, Jacob Jones and his fiancé, Angelika Cyganska; Anne Michel; Paula and Ron Weigel, Gabriel, Carly, Isaac and John Weigel. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jo-Ann Seiquist and other extended family members.
The family thanks those who cared for Shirley, especially Wesley Life Hospice; Dr. Nic Lehman; Drs. Richard Deming and Brian Freeman; and Dr. Mohammed Milhem and his team at the University of Iowa's Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Online condolences as well as a list of suggested memorial charitable organizations may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019