Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Snyder


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Snyder Obituary
Shirley Snyder

Des Moines, IA - Shirley A. Snyder was born January 11, 1946 in Princeton, MO to Rollo and Elise Woodley. She met Henry Still in 1985 and they were married on June 21, 1988. Shirley raised three boys and one girl. She is also survived by three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Shirley enjoyed quilting and baking cookies. Cremation will occur and there will be no formal funeral service. Shirley will be missed by many and never forgotten.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -