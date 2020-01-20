|
Shirley Snyder
Des Moines, IA - Shirley A. Snyder was born January 11, 1946 in Princeton, MO to Rollo and Elise Woodley. She met Henry Still in 1985 and they were married on June 21, 1988. Shirley raised three boys and one girl. She is also survived by three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Shirley enjoyed quilting and baking cookies. Cremation will occur and there will be no formal funeral service. Shirley will be missed by many and never forgotten.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020