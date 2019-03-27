Services
Fredregill Funeral Home
310 N Center St
Zearing, IA 50278
(641) 487-7500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fredregill Funeral Home
310 N Center St
Zearing, IA 50278
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
Zearing, IA
Shirley Wismer Obituary
Shirley Wismer

McCallsburg - Shirley C. Wismer, 82, of Story City and formerly of McCallsburg, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Fredregill Funeral Home, in Zearing, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Zearing at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 with Father Rick Dagit officiating. Burial will follow in the Warren Township Cemetery in McCallsburg, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019
