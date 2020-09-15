Sid Vander Ploeg
Ankeny - Sidney G. Vander Ploeg was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 2, 1949 to Roy Vander Ploeg and Almeda (Green) Vander Ploeg. He left for his heavenly home on Sunday, September 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Sid was raised on a farm in Monroe, Iowa and graduated from Monroe High School in 1968 where he was active in sports. He graduated from Des Moines Area Community College, and spent the majority of his adult life in the lumber business and building trades. He served 10 years in the Army Reserves.
On August 15, 1970 Sid married his best friend and life partner, Diane (Pendroy) Vander Ploeg. For the past 42 years they made their home in Ankeny, Iowa but Sid made friends throughout the state of Iowa and the entire country. He never met a stranger and throughout the years he provided encouragement and counsel to all who found him to be an excellent listener. Sid was a man of integrity who always put his family first and was a most loving and caring husband, father, papa, son, brother, cousin, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Sid enjoyed many activities, but at the very top of his list was spending time on his conservation farm with his family and friends. This farm provided several years of joy to Sid as he planted prairie flowers, managed food plots, identified butterflies, caught fish, enjoyed sunrises and sunsets on the deck, and harvested deer and turkey with his beloved grandsons who were clearly the light of his life. He was thankful for the many friends he made during his time on the farm. Sid enjoyed many hunts out West and his favorite was antelope hunting in Wyoming. Sid was a member of the Ankeny Presbyterian Church where he served several years a youth leader and as a deacon.
In addition to his wife, Sid will be greatly missed by his sons Samran Vander Ploeg and Son Le (Christina) , his adored twin grandsons Kayden Vander Ploeg and Kyler Vander Ploeg, Sister: Priscilla Peterson (Pete) and their sons Andrew and E.J.; brother Craig Vander Ploeg and his children, Jenny, Jill and Chad. He is also survived by his beloved brothers-in-law and their families who brought much joy to his life, cousins, and a host of friends. including many new friends he made on Facebook whom he greatly enjoyed corresponding with.
Sid joined his parents, sister-in-law Janet (Pendroy) Bacus, son Hung Luu and in-laws Dale Pendroy and Mae Pendroy when he entered the Kingdom of Heaven.
Due to Covid concerns and Sid's emphasis on safety during this time there will be no public funeral. If you wish to honor Sid make someone smile today, play a joke on someone, hug the ones you love, enjoy nature and cherish the time you have here on earth.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org
.