Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Humeston Christian United Methodist Church
Humeston, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Humeston Christian United Methodist Church
Humeston, IA
Sondra Ann Richard


1941 - 2020
Sondra Ann Richard Obituary
Sondra Ann Richard

Humeston - Sondra Ann Richard, age 78, daughter of John Edward and Florence Irene (Leeper) Van Winkle, was born on January 31, 1941, in Corydon, IA. She died unexpectedly at her home in Humeston, IA on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Don Richard of Humeston; step brothers Larry and Bill (Sheila) Hughes of CA and Charles (Judy) Hughes of CO; children, Alan Richard of Bonham, TX, Jeri/Jan (David) Lundahl, and Debbie Morgan, all of Humeston; grandchildren, Andy (Rachel) Graham and Keiana Morgan; great grandchildren, Alea and Nathan Graham; and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Humeston Christian United Methodist Church in Humeston at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20. Visitation is Sunday, 4-6 p.m. at the church. Leave online condolences at sladefuneralhome.com

Memorials may be given in Sondra's memory to the Humeston Christian United Methodist Church OR the Humeston First Responders OR Camp Courageous.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
