Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Indianola, IA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Indianola, IA
Sondra "Sonnie" Brommel Obituary
Indianola - Christian Burial Services for Sondra "Sonnie" Brommel, 78, who passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home in Indianola, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola with a private family burial following in the St. Marys Cemetery, St. Marys, IA. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., one hour prior to services at the church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joe; daughters, Michele (Craig Filippi) McClelland, Marcia (Wes) Shannon, Mia Gehringer; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Maxine Marturello; son, Mike Brommel; sons-in-law, Jeffery McClelland and Chris Gehringer; parents-in-law, Harry and Helen Brommel.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Wesley Life Hospice. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
