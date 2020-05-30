Sondra S. McAllister
Des Moines, IA -- - Sondra Susan McAllister, 85, from Des Moines passed away May 28, 2020. A private burial will be held on Wednesday at Glendale Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow later in the year.
Sondra was born on December 24, 1934 to the late Al and Louise Wensel in Mason City. She taught Family and Consumer Science from 1958 until 1994. She was a long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church. Following retirement, she actively volunteered for various organizations in the Des Moines area. She moved to Scottish Rite Park in 2013 where she met and reunited with many wonderful friends.
Sondra is survived by her son, David (Jamie) McAllister of Redfield; her daughter, Melissa (Dan) Cleven of West Des Moines; her brother, Don (Debby) Wensel of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Katie McAllister, Emilie (James) Carey, Daniel Cleven, Elizabeth Cleven; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Carey.
In lieu of flowers, you may want to consider donating to the ARL or Planned Parenthood. An expanded obituary may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
Des Moines, IA -- - Sondra Susan McAllister, 85, from Des Moines passed away May 28, 2020. A private burial will be held on Wednesday at Glendale Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow later in the year.
Sondra was born on December 24, 1934 to the late Al and Louise Wensel in Mason City. She taught Family and Consumer Science from 1958 until 1994. She was a long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church. Following retirement, she actively volunteered for various organizations in the Des Moines area. She moved to Scottish Rite Park in 2013 where she met and reunited with many wonderful friends.
Sondra is survived by her son, David (Jamie) McAllister of Redfield; her daughter, Melissa (Dan) Cleven of West Des Moines; her brother, Don (Debby) Wensel of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Katie McAllister, Emilie (James) Carey, Daniel Cleven, Elizabeth Cleven; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Carey.
In lieu of flowers, you may want to consider donating to the ARL or Planned Parenthood. An expanded obituary may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 30 to May 31, 2020.