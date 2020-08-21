1/1
Sondra Susan McAllister
1934 - 2020
Sondra Susan McAllister

Des Moines - Sondra Susan McAllister, 85, passed away May 28, 2020. Due to Covid-19 safety delays, her urn was privately buried at Glendale Cemetery on June 3, 2020. A Celebration of her Life has now been scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 31 at Iles Dunn's Chapel.

Sondra was born on December 24, 1934 to the late Al and Louise Wensel in Mason City. She taught Family and Consumer Science from 1958 until 1994. She was a long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church. Following retirement, she actively volunteered for various organizations in the Des Moines area. She moved to Scottish Rite Park in 2013 where she met and reunited with many wonderful friends.

Sondra is survived by her son, David (Jamie) McAllister of Redfield; her daughter, Melissa (Dan) Cleven of West Des Moines; her brother, Don (Debby) Wensel of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Katie McAllister, Emilie (James) Carey, Daniel Cleven, Elizabeth Cleven; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Carey.

In lieu of flowers, you may want to consider donating to the ARL or Planned Parenthood. An expanded obituary may be found at www.IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
