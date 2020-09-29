1/
Sonia Rossenfeld
Sonia Rossenfeld

Carlsbad, CA - Sonia Rossenfeld, née Levy, 97, of Carlsbad, CA, formerly of Des Moines; beloved wife of the late Morris Maynard; devoted mother of Robin, Ellie-Abigail and Avram Rossenfeld; adored mother-in-law of Samuel Telzer and Carrie Chesloff Rossenfeld; proud grandmother of Rachel Celia Rossenfeld, Bailey Dove Rossenfeld, Alexandra Cheney Telzer and Benjamin David Telzer; dear sister of Evelyn Levy Welt. Private funeral services have been held in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chabad La Costa or Friends of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. For info: 847-256-5700.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
