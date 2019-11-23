Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
Sonji L. Pitts

Sonji L. Pitts Obituary
Sonji L. Pitts

Ankeny - Sonji Pitts, 68, of Ankeny passed away November 22, 2019, with her 3 sons by her side.

A visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A funeral service will follow the visitation at 6:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Sonji is survived by her 3 sons, Shawn, Adam (Sarah), and Tim; 7 grandchildren; 6 sisters, one brother, and many nieces nephews and friends.

Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
