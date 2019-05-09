Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Valley View Village Chapel
2571 Guthrie Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Valley View Village Chapel
2571 Guthrie Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Bennink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia Cornelia Bennink


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sophia Cornelia Bennink Obituary
Sophia Cornelia Bennink

Des Moines - Sophia Cornelia Bennink, 90, died on May 6, 2019 at Valley View Village Health Center in Des Moines. Sophia was born November 21, 1928 in Sully, Iowa to Jacob and Dena (Spoelstra) Van Hal.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan (John) Burke, Ann (Kevin) Sorensen and Karen (Tom) Schultz, and daughter in-law, Lynn Bennink; and by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, David; and her parents.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Midwest or Valley View Village. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com and full obituary.

Services will be held Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley View Village Chapel, 2571 Guthrie Ave. in Des Moines with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Powers-Warren Cemetery in Adelphi, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now