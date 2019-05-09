|
Sophia Cornelia Bennink
Des Moines - Sophia Cornelia Bennink, 90, died on May 6, 2019 at Valley View Village Health Center in Des Moines. Sophia was born November 21, 1928 in Sully, Iowa to Jacob and Dena (Spoelstra) Van Hal.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan (John) Burke, Ann (Kevin) Sorensen and Karen (Tom) Schultz, and daughter in-law, Lynn Bennink; and by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, David; and her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Midwest or Valley View Village. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com and full obituary.
Services will be held Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley View Village Chapel, 2571 Guthrie Ave. in Des Moines with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Powers-Warren Cemetery in Adelphi, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 9, 2019