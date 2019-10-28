|
Sr. Donna Schmitt CHM
Sister Donna Schmitt (Mary Angelita), CHM, 90, died October 25 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Services at Bishop Drumm Our Lady of Peace Chapel on Thursday, October 31, 3 p.m. Visitation and 4 p.m. Memorial Service. At Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport, IA, Rosary and Visitation at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 1, with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass, Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m. in Magnificat Chapel with burial following.
Donna Jean Schmitt was born January 11, 1929, in Des Moines to Paul and Edna Seuferer Schmitt. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1947, professing vows in 1950.
Sister's education included: AA in Elementary Education, Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, IA; BA in English/Elementary Education from Marycrest College, Davenport, IA; MST in Science Teaching from Wisconsin State University, Superior.
Sister Donna taught and was principal in elementary schools in Minnesota and Iowa with more than ten years at St. Theresa School, Des Moines. Other ministries included Assistant Housing Coordinator and Apartment Manager for Anawim Housing, Inc. in Des Moines. She served her community as Director of Humility of Mary Center, coordinator of the volunteer program, and on many community committees. She spent years leading Art and Spirituality sessions at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.
Sister Donna loved to explore spiritual teachings and offer help to less privileged persons. As a member of the New Hope experimental community, she could prepare delicious meals on short notice and had a gift for hospitality. Her story telling brought delight and kept the community history alive and exciting.
Survivors include her sisters, Pauline Cunningham and Margaret (Jon) Rielly, many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as sisters and associates of her CHM religious community. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Victoria Schmitt, Constance Eliott, Mary Ann Dost and Yvonne Younger, brothers Gerald, Robert, Joseph, John, Richard and Thomas Schmitt.
Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019