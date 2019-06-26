Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion
315 2nd ST SW
Bondurant, IA
Ssg. Dennis "Fritz" Fritzinger


Ssg. Dennis "Fritz" Fritzinger
1951 - 2019
Ssg. Dennis "Fritz" Fritzinger Obituary
SSG. Dennis "Fritz" Fritzinger

Altoona - Dennis "Fritz" Fritzinger rode to heaven not on his Goldwing but on the wings of angels on May 22, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Lebanon, PA. He was born May 30, 1951 in Leighton, PA.

Fritz spent 20 years in the US Army, serving in Germany, Vietnam, the Gulf War, and Washington, DC. After retirement he was an over-the-road semitruck driver.

He was a member of the Altoona Methodist Church, the American Legion Post 369 in Bondurant and the Vietnam Veterans of Des Moines. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with his grandchildren, playing with the TV remote control and aggravating his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Altoona, son Brian (Jen) and their 4 children; 4 brothers, 1 sister all of PA; 3 stepchildren, Elena Dunblazier of Colfax, Quentin (Sheryl) Mills of Bondurant, Anthony (Trishia) Hauck of MN and 9 grandchildren.

Private services were held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. A memorial visitation will be held July 6, 2019 at the American Legion, 315 2nd ST SW, Bondurant, IA from 1-3pm. Cards may be sent to 704 8th ST PL SE, Altoona, IA, 50009.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 26 to July 3, 2019
