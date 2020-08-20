Stacy Laine (Downs) Hodges
Fairhope, AL - Stacy Laine (Downs) Hodges, 53, daughter of Richard Nelson Downs (deceased) and Shirley Lee Voegtlin passed away on August 13, 2020 in Fairhope, AL. Stacy is survived by her husband, David Hodges of Spanish Fort, AL; two children, Tanner (Danielle) Samila of Chicago, IL and Liam Hodges of Spanish Fort, AL; mother, Shirley Converti of Salem, VA; sister, Pam (Steve) Cotton of Roanoke, VA; brother, Jeff (Holly) Downs of Cuyoga, IN; step-mother, Sherri Downs of Pleasant Hill, IA and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Stacy began piano lessons at an early age and by the time she was 10 years old was singing solos in church. In high school she sang and acted in school plays and other productions. She loved animals, baking, antiquing, sewing and, most of all, her family. David and her two boys were the center and light of her life. Stacy's vibrant personality and sense of humor will be missed by her many friends and extended family, who loved her deeply.
A private service will be held in Bondurant, IA, where Stacy grew up and will be interred.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Louis University Liver Center at www.friendsoftheslulc.org
.