Stan R. McElvain
Des Moines - Stan McElvain, 93, passed away at home on June 7, 2019, in Des Moines. He was born in Numa, Iowa on January 13, 1926, to George and Carrie McElvain.
Stan grew up on the family farm in Seymour where he had a spirited upbringing. He enlisted in the Army and served in the European Theater in WWII, 100th Infantry, where he was awarded 2 Bronze Stars. Stan was active in many civic organizations and will be remembered for his competitive spirit. He retired after more than 33 years of service with the USPS. Stan leaves behind an enduring legacy as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to mourn his loss.
Stan is survived by his children, Judy Bray and Kermit (Val) McElvain; grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle) Kataoka, Eric Kataoka, Travis McElvain, Kim McElvain; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill McElvain; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; siblings, Marion, Donald and Marvelle.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Southlawn Cemetery in Seymour, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a cause close to Stan's heart.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 12, 2019