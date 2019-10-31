|
Stanley Harmison
Milo - Stanley Norman Harmison born October 12th1934 in Adelphi IA to Leland and Ruth Harmison and passed October 29th2019 at Mercy hospice in Johnston Iowa. Proceeded in death by his wife Ethel (Northway) and his first wife Sandra (Hershey), son Steven, Mother Ruth (Stanger), father Leland, two sisters Gladys and Audrea, and one brother Donald. Survived by his son Scott, daughter in-law Karen (Gebhart), granddaughter Sandra Hodges and grandson Matthew, granddaughter in-law Jennifer (Manley) great granddaughters Tiarra, Kassandra, Kaitlyn, Paisley, and great grandson Chace. Sisters Anna Freeman and Judy Van Essen, brother Robert.
Stanley graduated from Runnells High school while working from the age of 15 ½ until retirement from Armstrong Tire and Rubber of 38 years. He resided at Runnells then rural Milo area 49 years.
Online condolences can be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019