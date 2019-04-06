|
|
Stanley Lee Junod
Ankeny - Stan Junod, 66, of Ankeny passed away April 4, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church (510 E 1st St, Ankeny). A visitation will be held 4 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7th, also at the church.
Stan retired in December 2017 from a career in Civil Engineering in the Agrigultural Industry.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters, Michelle Junod (partner Sherry Keating), Laura (Brad) Fremming, and Erica (Nelson) Evans; three granddaughters Makayla and Adelynn Fremming and Ella Evan; his brother Steve Junod, sister, Suzie (Brian) Martz, brother, Scott Junod (Rose Lombardi), and many nieces and nephews.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 6, 2019