Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
Stanley Otto Hess

Tulsa, OK - July 8, 1923 to March 9, 2019

Proceeded in death by his parents, Otto and Julia (Claunch) Hess; brothers Lowell, Leslie, David and Ross; and sisters Virginia and Vinita. Survived by brothers Jim and Bill. Also survived by devoted wife of 26 years, Joanne (Gravelin Meillier) Hess, and a step family in Tulsa, OK. That includes stepdaughters Lynn Hall (David) and Kris Shipman (Dale), and their children and grandchildren.

Hess also leaves behind a family from his first, 43-year marriage to Mildred "Millie" Elmenhorst, who passed away in 1991. Son Thomas (Jan) is deceased. Survived by 5 children: Patricia Warner Robins, GA. Catherine, Bloomington, IN; Rebecca Herman (Jack), Davenport, CA; Mary Nash (Bob), Omaha, NE; Mike, Dunedin, FL; and by six grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In World War II, Hess served as an officer in the U.S. Army 32nd Infantry and fought for liberation of the Philippines. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma, and had a long and distinguished career as a professor of art at Drake University in Des Moines, IA (1951-1985). He will be missed and remembered as a gifted teacher, muralist, studio painter, and woodworker.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 2PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 Church of The Resurrection 4804 S. Fulton Ave. Tulsa, OK. 74135 Moore's Rosewood Chapel

Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
