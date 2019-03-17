|
Stanley Otto Hess
Tulsa, OK - July 8, 1923 to March 9, 2019
Proceeded in death by his parents, Otto and Julia (Claunch) Hess; brothers Lowell, Leslie, David and Ross; and sisters Virginia and Vinita. Survived by brothers Jim and Bill. Also survived by devoted wife of 26 years, Joanne (Gravelin Meillier) Hess, and a step family in Tulsa, OK. That includes stepdaughters Lynn Hall (David) and Kris Shipman (Dale), and their children and grandchildren.
Hess also leaves behind a family from his first, 43-year marriage to Mildred "Millie" Elmenhorst, who passed away in 1991. Son Thomas (Jan) is deceased. Survived by 5 children: Patricia Warner Robins, GA. Catherine, Bloomington, IN; Rebecca Herman (Jack), Davenport, CA; Mary Nash (Bob), Omaha, NE; Mike, Dunedin, FL; and by six grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In World War II, Hess served as an officer in the U.S. Army 32nd Infantry and fought for liberation of the Philippines. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma, and had a long and distinguished career as a professor of art at Drake University in Des Moines, IA (1951-1985). He will be missed and remembered as a gifted teacher, muralist, studio painter, and woodworker.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 Church of The Resurrection 4804 S. Fulton Ave. Tulsa, OK. 74135 Moore's Rosewood Chapel
