Stanley ProcykDes Moines - Stanley Edward Procyk 63, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home.Public visitation will be on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at South Town Funeral Chapel, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa, 50321. Private family services will follow the visitation. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there can only be 50 people in the chapel at a time with social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.Stanley Edward Procyk was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 18, 1957; he was the son of Peter and Tillie (Mizia) Procyk. He attended Tech High School in Des Moines and proudly served his county in the United States Army until his medical discharge. On May 7, 1977, Stanley was united in marriage to Denise Joan Walker at St John's Catholic Church in Des Moines. He worked as a Truck Driver but his passion was golfing, bowling, his cars and keeping his yard meticulous. Stan had a soft spot for the wildlife that visited. He would put food and water out for the birds, squirrels, rabbits, and deer. There were a few that he named, and he enjoyed watching run around the yard. He will be remembered as a good man, who was always straightforward, always willing to help others and loved and adored his children, grandchildren, and family.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jessica (William) Hughes of Des Moines, and Stephen (Kate) Procyk of Grimes, grandchildren, Grace and Eva Procyk, siblings, Chester Procyk of Norwalk, Eddie(Lisa) Procyk of Ankeny, Richard Procyk of Altoona and Kristine(Joseph) Bell of Des Moines, and many nieces, nephews and friends.In death he rejoins his parents, Peter and Tillie Procyk, wife, Denise, and brother Joe Procyk.