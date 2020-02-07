Services
Lutheran Church Of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Pky
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 222-1520
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
Stephanie Kay Markert


1948 - 2020
Stephanie Kay Markert Obituary
Stephanie Kay Markert

Stephanie Kay Markert, 71, died February 5, 2020 resulting from injuries as the victim of a pedestrian - vehicle hit-and-run. Stephanie was born April 13, 1948 in Estherville, Iowa to John and Erma Gustin.

Stephanie is survived by her son Michael (Nikol) Markert, of Houston, TX, daughter Sarah (Blake) Campbell, sister Nicki (Gustin) Becker, brother John Gustin, ex-husband Joel Markert, 8 grandchildren, two nieces, and a nephew.

Memorial services are scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines. A visitation will be held 10:00 -11:00 am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am.

The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the Emergency/Trauma/ICU and Hospice staff at MercyOne.

Visit www.iowafuneralplanning.com for more information.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
