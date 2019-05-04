Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
3900 Ashworth Road
West Des Moines, IA
Resources
Stephanie Nicole Rix


Stephanie Nicole Rix

Manassas Park, VA (formerly of Urbandale) - Stephanie Nicole Rix, 29, passed away tragically from an automobile accident in Culpeper, VA on April 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 am at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3900 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines. For full obituary see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 4, 2019
Download Now