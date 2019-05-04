|
|
Stephanie Nicole Rix
Manassas Park, VA (formerly of Urbandale) - Stephanie Nicole Rix, 29, passed away tragically from an automobile accident in Culpeper, VA on April 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 am at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3900 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines. For full obituary see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 4, 2019