Stephanie Shore Jewett
Des Moines - Stephanie Shore Jewett was surrounded by her loyal family as she passed from this life on October 3, 2020, at age 66. The tenacious woman fought long and hard, but was eventually unable to reverse her final diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia, a rare bone marrow disease. Having survived three previous bouts with other cancers over the years, Steph knew when her current leukemia turned acute at this elderly age, she was going to be in for the fiercest battle she would ever fight. And fight she did... with tremendous courage.
A life-long resident of Des Moines, Stephanie was born March 24, 1954 to Gerald A. Jewett, Jr. and Jacqueline Berguin Jewett. Her education included Greenwood grade school, Brody and Callanan junior highs, Roosevelt high school, and two years at ISU (where a major in zoology didn't seem to fit her calling to serve people!). After transferring to, and graduating from, Mercy Nursing School in Des Moines, Stephanie began in 1977 her cherished career as a Registered Nurse, first on the oncology floor of Mercy Hospital. (Oddly enough, her current physician, Dr. Tom Buroker, was then just starting his own career in oncology and hematology, and they enjoyed working together all those decades ago!)
Steph felt blessed to participate in many extracurricular opportunities as a youngster, first taking lessons in flute and piano. But she quickly learned that she needed more action in life, and started training in (and excelling at) tumbling, horseback jumping, swimming, boating, sailing and snow skiing. Through the years, she helped organize high school reunions, attended ISU football games and participated in adopt-a-family Christmas drives. The fun-loving gal danced at annual Buddy Holly reunions in Clear Lake, and ate mulligan stew with participants of the Hobo Conventions in Britt. Her chosen career also expanded rapidly, as she gained valuable nursing experience by taking on a variety of new opportunities as they arose— from working as a private scrub nurse for a world-renowned plastic surgeon, to becoming the director of nursing for a long-term skilled nursing facility; from administering a surgery center, to starting a business providing in-home nursing care for seniors. Her final twelve career years were spent working remotely in the fields of medical litigation, utilization management, Medicare fraud and auto-related injuries.
Though she couldn't seem to find time to relax with a good novel or to work her hands in the dirt of a garden, Steph somehow found time to finish her Master's degree in Business Administration and to write two instructional online books for nurses. Back in the early 1980s, Stephanie was asked to set aside medical endeavors in order to assist in the century-old family business, where she proudly put on the hats of credit manager, then auditor, and finally Treasurer of the Jewett Lumber Company. She was relieved and excited to eventually return to nursing, after helping the business successfully merge with another corporation five years later.
Though some of her own favorite memories, activities, and fun stories will be recounted during the funeral service, Stephanie wanted her obituary to state that her grandest accomplishments were her two sons, Ryland and Kingsley, both of whom she reared alone and several years apart. The boys truly made her life complete, and she is so very proud of the men they have become. Steph more recently became increasingly appreciative of a personal faith, and of family members and of so many lifelong friends with whom she still keeps in contact. Not one to enjoy private clubs and dressing up for gala events, "Doodle" (as she was fondly called) preferred being in small groups of people in a relaxed atmosphere—either in her own lovely condo overlooking downtown Des Moines, or in her oldest of neighborhood haunts, the Greenwood Lounge. It was her goal to share a keen sense of humor and to watch others laugh, both with her and at her. Before the leukemia diagnosis, followed by well over a year of regular blood transfusions and chemo treatments, Stephanie enjoyed lots of activity. The motto of "work hard in order to play hard" helped her become quite proficient at the craps table and at the sports betting windows. In more recent years, this generous woman took great pride in donating monies regularly to a variety of favorite charities and to others in need of assistance. She frequently gave of her time and experience as well, driving people to and from doctor visits and sitting at their bedsides so often that one friend fondly dubbed her, "Everyone's nurse and most friends' doctor." Steph was proud to leave a most unique footprint in our world (as evidenced by her request that her musician nephew sing, "I Did It My Way," at her funeral service!).
Stephanie Shore Jewett was preceded in death by her wonderful grandparents and parents, all of whom imbued her with their wisdom, inspiration and encouragement. She is survived by sons, Ryland Jewett and Kingsley Jewett, and by grandsons, Anson and Jonah, who will miss their beloved "Nonny" and her personal swim lessons in her condo pool. Stephanie is also survived by sister, Jennifer (John) Dilley, half-brother, Steve Thill and by nephews, Joe (Carrie) Dilley, Jake Dilley and Koen Thill.
Along with the "unbelievable support" that she said was given to her by the family members listed, she also wanted to embrace and thank her "fantastic friends and coworkers, condo neighbors, physicians and medical staffs (and particularly my longtime friend, Dr. Buroker)."
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 9 at Iles Funeral Homes- Dunn's Chapel. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10 at Dunn's Chapel and live-streamed from www.IlesCares.com
starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Private burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Boys and Girls Club of Iowa or Central Iowa Food Bank. Condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.