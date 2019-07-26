Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Resources
Stephen C. Penland


1949 - 2019
Stephen C. Penland Obituary
Stephen C. Penland

Des Moines - Stephen C. Penland, 70, passed away July 23, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Des Moines.

Stephen was born January 28, 1949 in Des Moines to Robert and Thelma Penland. He attended Lincoln High School. Stephen served in the United States Marines Corps for four years during the Vietnam War. In 1970 when he returned from Vietnam, he met Nola Bethke. They were married for 41 years prior to her death in 2012. Stephen retired from CenturyLink and was very active in the CWA Local 7102 where he served as Union President and Union Steward. He enjoyed deer hunting and golfing. Stephen loved sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved spending time with his family. Within the last year he became a great-grandfather, a milestone he was very proud of. Stephen loved the family Shih Tzu's, Maiden and Beijing.

Stephen is survived by his mother, Thelma; children, Tim Penland and Angie (Bill) Eggers; grandchildren, Jordan, James, Miranda and Chris; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Nola and Blaine; siblings, Larry Penland and Joni Penland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; wife, Nola; brother, Jim; and his grandson, Rudy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grace Baptist, 112 County Line Road. Stephen will be laid to rest with military honors at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Fraternal Order of Eagles for their Veteran's Fund in loving memory of Stephen.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 26, 2019
