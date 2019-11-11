|
Stephen Dennis Rosenberger
Winterset - Stephen Dennis Rosenberger, forever known as Denny to family and friends, left his earthly home of Winterset, IA, often referred to as the "Madison County Zoo" ushered by his Angel into the presence and glory of his Lord and Savior and Father God on Oct. 26, 2019.
Denny was the first born of four children to Steve and Jane Rosenberger of Norwood, IA. This small rural community was a safe place where doors were never locked and neighbors helped each other on a daily basis. He was born on Sept. 30, 1953 and had just celebrated a special and wonderful 66th birthday with family and friends. Those moments will truly be treasured forever.
Growing up in a wonderful place instilled values of hard work, common sense, and respect for others. Denny from a very young age always had a great hunger for knowledge and developed a great love for reading. The questions of, "why, how come, and how does that work," echoed in his parents ears while he was growing up.
Denny and his brother David attended the last one room school house of Puckerbrush and really did walk a mile and a half uphill both ways . . . they traveled over a gravel and dirt road all seasons of the year. One neighbor that lived in between their home and the school would bring the boys inside in the winter to warm them up before they finished the trek home. What a great childhood.
Denny and his two brothers all developed a love and passion for motors, mechanics, and anything with wheels from their dad Steve, who owned trucks, and their grandad Clifford, who owned a small repair shop in Cora, MO. Denny started building frames and motors for mini bikes while young and progressed on. The boys would often talk about how they could all retire if they still owned all the muscle cars they owned in their lifetime.
Denny graduated from Chariton High School in 1971. After a brief stop at college he decided that trucking was what he wanted to do and spent the rest of his life perfecting that trade. The knowledge and wisdom he contained and shared with others was a true gift.
Denny met Donna Gordon, while pursuing his career, and they were married on May 22, 1976. They just celebrated 43 years together. Their dream had been to build a log home on their land and that dream had just been fulfilled. The attention to detail in their new home was absolutely Denny.
Those left to grasp every memory, his wonderful smile, and slow steady pace are his wife, Donna; stepson, Troy Gordon; mother, Jane Rosenberger; his siblings, David Rosenberger, Diane (Brady) Rosenberger Fry, Dirk (Angie) Rosenberger, a host of brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews, and his feathered and furry family, as well as friends from across the country.
Please join us on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Rosenberger Truck Shop at 1813 N 7th in Indianola to rejoice in a life well lived. Please bring a smile, a hug, and a great story that will bring laughter to share with family and friends of Denny.
A memorial has been established at Kiya Koda of Indianola for Denny because of his great love of animals.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019