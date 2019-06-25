|
|
Stephen Donald Hardy
Des Moines - Stephen Donald Hardy, 69, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The family will receive visitors starting at 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Iles-Dunn's Chapel in Des Moines.
Stephen was born November 17, 1949, in Washington, Iowa, to Roy and Phyllis (Brown) Hardy. He married Evelyn Kay Hardy on June 25, 1977. They had three children, Erin, John, and Brian. He subsequently married Carol Leuschen, who predeceased him.
Stephen practiced law with Grefe and Sydney for his entire career. He retired at age 62. His woodworking was detailed and fine. Since childhood, he chased the pheasants and quail all over Iowa, generally with his brother, Geoff, at least early on. He even got one, at least once, even though he was left-handed. He was a lifelong gardener - he raised mostly veggies, but did not discriminate. He kept radishes, tomatoes, and berries, which, if you were lucky, he'd scatter over some vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. His dogs were not just for hunting (although they were for hunting, too, they were members of the family. Boots, Barney, Nick, Spanky, Chucky, and Mikey.
Stephen is survived by his daughter, Erin Hardy of Long Beach, CA; two sons, John Hardy of Des Moines, IA, and Brian Hardy of Lakewood, CA; two brothers, William Keith Hardy of Uppsala, Sweden, Geoffrey Edward Hardy of Silverhill, AL; He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Keith Hardy and Phyllis Ann (Brown) Hardy.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Dunn's Funeral Home in Des Moines. Please direct any contributions to the Autism Society of Iowa at autismia.com/donate. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 25, 2019