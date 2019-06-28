Services
Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand Ave
Chariton, IA 50049
641-774-5014
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Laing
Stephen Laing


1951 - 2019
Stephen Laing Obituary
Stephen Laing

Chariton - Stephen Mark Laing, 68, passed peacefully on Tuesday June 25th. Stephen was born on February 2, 1951 in Chariton . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to Chariton Senior Center, Courthouse Clock Restoration Fund, and First United Methodist Church. Services will be held 2pm Friday June 28th, 2019 at the Fielding Funeral Home located in Chariton, Iowa with Pastor Dave Hobbs officiating. Visitation will take place from noon- 2pm on Friday also. Interment will be held in the Chariton Cemetery. Bearers are Jim Arnold, Mike Arnold, Adam Curran, Eric Curran, Kyle Petersen (honorary), Brett Petersen, Chris Laing, Andrew Laing, Brenden Laing, and Daric Laing.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 28, 2019
