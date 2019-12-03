|
Stephen Michael Heintz
Carrollton, TX formerly of Nevada, IA - Stephen Michael Heintz, 72, of Carrollton, TX, formerly of Nevada, IA, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, from complications of lung cancer at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Carrollton, TX.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7 also at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery in Nevada.
Stephen was born July 8, 1947, in Ames, IA the son of Joseph and Josephine (Anderson) Heintz. He graduated from Nevada High School in 1965 and was united in marriage to Delores Jean Brooks on July 20, 1968, at Central Presbyterian Church in Nevada. In 1969, Stephen earned his bachelor's degree from Iowa State in Animal Science. After graduation, Steve was drafted in the Army and sent to Fort Polk, Louisiana and from there was sent to Vietnam to work for the joint services.
Upon discharge from the Army Steve started his career working with for the Federal Land Bank, in Ottumwa, Iowa as a Loan Officer. Steve enjoyed this work and worked for this organization holding the following positions, Loan Officer in Ottumwa, Iowa; then promoted to Branch Manager in Chariton, Iowa office and in 1977 President of the West Point, Nebraska Association.
In 1989 Steve moved the family to Dallas were Steve accepted the position of Asset Specialist for Resolution Trust Corporation. Steve enjoyed many years working in the financial and banking industry including working for, Bank of America, and retired from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in December of 2015. In his spare time, Stephen enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking, along with his yearly trips to Mexico with his family.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Delores "Dodie" of Carrollton, TX; his daughter, Michelle Heintz of Carrollton, TX; his son, Brian Heintz of Carrollton, TX; his brothers: Dan (Judy) Heintz of Nevada, Lynn (LuAnn) Heintz of Nevada and Gary Heintz of Nevada; and his sister-in-law, Cyndie Heintz of State Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Bruce Heintz.
If you would like to donate in honor of Stephen, please do so to a local of your choice.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019