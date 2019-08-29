|
|
Stephen Staats
Des Moines - Stephen Lee Staats was born on November 18, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa to Warren and Mary (Ryan) Staats. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Steve was a dedicated Senior Police Officer for 15 years with the Des Moines Police Department. His favorite pastimes were watching races, time spent on cars, and card games with his friends and family.
Steve passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Kavanagh on 56th at the age of 71. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Nichole Benge and her husband Jack, granddaughters - Kiera Benge-Shea and her husband Landon, Callie Benge, and Cassie Benge. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mary Staats.
According to Steve's wishes, cremation will occur and there will be no formal services held. He will be interred at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held with a few close friends so that Steve can buy one more round for those who loved him in life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Des Moines Police Burial Association, 513 E 6th St, Des Moines, IA 50309. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 29, 2019