Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Family Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Family Church
Stephen Stewart Obituary
Stephen Stewart

Des Moines - Stephen Stewart passed away on June 10, 2019. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Family Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Allison Stewart; children, Bethany (Thomas) Mayo, Tim and Emily Edwards; parents, Pete and Paula Stewart; brother, Nathan (Tonya) Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 18, 2019
