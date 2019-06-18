|
|
Stephen Stewart
Des Moines - Stephen Stewart passed away on June 10, 2019. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Family Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Allison Stewart; children, Bethany (Thomas) Mayo, Tim and Emily Edwards; parents, Pete and Paula Stewart; brother, Nathan (Tonya) Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 18, 2019