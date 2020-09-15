1/1
Steve Craig
1947 - 2020
Steve Craig

Urbandale - On Monday, September 14, 2020, Steve Craig, loving husband, dad and proud grandpa passed away at the age of 73. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Iles Westover Chapel. The service will also be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 12:45 p.m. Friday and scroll to the bottom of Steve's obituary to join in the service.

Steve was born on July 22, 1947 in Leon, IA to Bernard and Wanda (Kaldenberg) Craig. He graduated from Leon High School in 1965 followed by serving four years in the United States Navy. On May 13, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Frost. Together they raised two sons, Brad and Brian.

Steve was a proud veteran and huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Nothing compared to his love of family, vacations in Northern Minnesota and attending all of his beloved grandkid's numerous activities. He was a friend to all.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, his two sons, Brad (Jen) and Brian (Dalene), grandkids, Abbie, Sam, Ellie, Jack and Ben; and his brother Rick (Rose) Craig.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Westover Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Urbandale or Johnston Food Pantries or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
