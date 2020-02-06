|
Steve Creed
West Des Moines - Steven Alton Creed, 68, passed away February 2, 2020 in Des Moines. A family burial will be held at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date, per his wishes.
Steve was born December 1, 1951 in Des Moines to Frank A. Creed and Norma Wyatt. He graduated from North High School in Des Moines. In his earlier years, he was an auto glass installer for Harmon Glass. Later in Life, he transitioned to a sales career working for companies such as Qwest and the Des Moines Register.
Fishing was his passion and took him as far north as Canada's English River, all the way down to Lake of the Ozarks, and numerous bodies of water in between. It was the wide open waters of Leech Lake, MN, that he loved the most and drew him back every summer for family vacations. His hunt for the elusive "rock pile" continues.
Steve also enjoyed travels to Hawaii, San Diego, Florida, and the United Kingdom where he almost mastered driving on the left side and the cursed round-abouts.
Steve loved to cook and grill, cheer for the Hawkeyes and Cubs (which was required when he married into the family), enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities, and just relaxing on the patio watching his flowers grow after a day of yard work.
He will be missed every day by his wife of 32 years, Cheryl; sons, Tony (Theresa) Davis and Ryan (Erica) Daniel; five grandchildren; sister, Sherri (Ray) Russell; and his best furry friend, Manny.
Memorials can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020