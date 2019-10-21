|
Steve "Poppa" Klinkefus
Steve "Poppa" Klinkefus, 50, of Humboldt passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Des Moines.
A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Laufersweiler Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Des Moines.
Steven Paul Klinkefus was born November 29, 1968 in Des Moines. The Klinkefus family then moved to Fort Dodge when Steve was young. He graduated from Saint Edmond High School in 1987. After high school, Steve began to work for Georgia Pacific in Las Vegas. On June 10, 1991, Steve married Monica Guzinski at the Little Chapel of the West in Vegas. The couple then moved to Delaware in 1994, where Steve continued to work for Georgia Pacific. In 2002, Steve was transferred to Kentucky and the company exchanged hands to La Farge. Steve and Monica renewed their vows in 2002 at St. Mary's Church in Walton, Kentucky. In May of 2005, Steve returned to Georgia Pacific and the family moved to Humboldt. Steve was currently working for Glen-Gery Brick in Redfield.
Steve is survived by his sweetheart, Monica; loving daughters, Haley (Kevin) Cruz of Waverly and Sydney Klinkefus of Humboldt; granddaughter, Aurora Cruz; mother, Charlene of Des Moines; siblings, Robert (Miko) O'Hara of Japan; Richard Klinkefus of Chicago; Kristin (Mark) Brantley of Des Moines; Jennifer Klinkefus (Scott Ricklefs) of Des Moines; twin brother and best friend, Scott Klinkefus of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale in 2017.
Steve was up for adventure at any time. Didn't matter if it was cruise in his beloved Jeep, biking with Monica, or snorkeling in the ocean, Steve loved to travel. Together with his family he enjoyed "Family Game Nights" (even if he couldn't win), rocking out at live concerts, and enjoyed the peacefulness of fishing. Steve was an amazing husband, dad, brother and son but above all, his proudest title was Poppa.
"In lieu of flowers, please send Jeep parts."
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019