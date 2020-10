Steve MarshMadrid - Retired Captain Steve Marsh, 72, of Madrid, Iowa passed away on August 22, 2020, at MercyOne in Des Moines, Iowa. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Woodward United Methodist Church in Woodward, Iowa. Immediately following the service Steve's family invites friends to join them for a time of fellowship and refreshments in the fellowship hall at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date.